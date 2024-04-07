The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Cut by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $38,444,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $4,517,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.85. 867,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,826. The stock has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $220.22 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.30.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

