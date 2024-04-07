ICON (ICX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.14 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $316.82 million and $5.14 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 988,143,166 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 988,133,018.2693856. The last known price of ICON is 0.32018669 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $4,493,230.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.