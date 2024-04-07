Arlington Trust Co LLC Takes $80,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 172.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

DIS traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,629,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,120,798. The company has a market capitalization of $217.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

