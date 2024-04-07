Souders Financial Advisors Has $324,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.66. 39,352,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,936,164. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

