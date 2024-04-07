Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 77,952 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,961 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 77,952 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 6.4% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sunrun by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Sunrun by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Sunrun Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,099,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,657,722. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sunrun news, Director Alan Ferber purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $126,193.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 298,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,450.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Ferber bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,523 shares of company stock worth $776,578. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

