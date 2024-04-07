Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,080 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $71,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Booking Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $79.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,601.90. 253,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,383. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,593.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3,338.11. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

