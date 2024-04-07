Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,299,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,010 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $77,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,673,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,572,744. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $292.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.34.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

