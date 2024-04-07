Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $138,690,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $25,862.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,926.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,273 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.23. 2,025,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,327. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.61 and a beta of 1.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

