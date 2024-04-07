7,990 Shares in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Purchased by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNMA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,334,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after buying an additional 303,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $636,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,759. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average is $42.83. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $44.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

