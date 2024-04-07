Arlington Trust Co LLC Sells 165 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arlington Trust Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

UPS traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.36. 3,373,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,032,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.79. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

