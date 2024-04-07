Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 8,760 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 74.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Five9 by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

FIVN stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,351. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.17. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

