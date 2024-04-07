Silvant Capital Management LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.94. 4,246,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,371. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 108.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, CMO Kyle Audrey Watson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $3,566,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,094,783 shares of company stock worth $62,679,671 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CELH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

