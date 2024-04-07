Silvant Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock traded up $5.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $543.01. The company had a trading volume of 334,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,357. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $548.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.03 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

