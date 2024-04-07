Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ROK traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.24. 594,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.31. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.00.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

