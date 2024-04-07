ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. ASML makes up 0.6% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded up $26.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $979.55. 855,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,662. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $386.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $948.40 and a 200 day moving average of $769.58.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $982.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

