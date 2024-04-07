Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,475 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up approximately 1.3% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $23,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,770 shares of company stock worth $12,065,385 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.38. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

