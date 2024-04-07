Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $7.65 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 56,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $17.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,117.56. 278,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,860. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,084.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $998.31. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $855.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,090.76.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

