6,652 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,652 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 51.6% during the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 202,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in AT&T by 336.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,676,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,486,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

