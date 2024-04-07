Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $42.46 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac makes up about 2.3% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Fair Isaac worth $42,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,044,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,560,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,136 shares of company stock valued at $20,044,434 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $11.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,231.65. 80,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,270. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $664.41 and a twelve month high of $1,349.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,266.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,120.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

