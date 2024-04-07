Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.58. 386,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.