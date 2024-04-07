Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 237 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.39. 2,409,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,435. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.