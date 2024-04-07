Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 10,698 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.03. 1,980,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,347. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

