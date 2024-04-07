Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 1,874 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $204.45. 27,352,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,414,170. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.