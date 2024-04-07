Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,449,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.90. The stock had a trading volume of 685,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,125. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.04. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

