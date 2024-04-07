iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $120,140,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IJR traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.62. 3,548,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,514,491. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.25. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

