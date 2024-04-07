Bank of Stockton Sells 175 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of Stockton cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.69. 6,613,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,459. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.74. The stock has a market cap of $192.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.77.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

