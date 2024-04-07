Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 125,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $82.34. 1,836,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day moving average is $77.61. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.