Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,922 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.8% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $440.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,512,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,918,384. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.01. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

