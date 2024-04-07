Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $10.95 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.78. 854,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.90.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

