iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.77. 2,793,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,219. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

