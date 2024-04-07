Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Reduced by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $24,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,942 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,722,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,361,000 after acquiring an additional 67,782 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,937,000 after acquiring an additional 205,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.52. 1,398,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,484. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

