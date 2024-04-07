Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,413 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $32,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $2,776,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,661,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.75 and its 200 day moving average is $181.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

