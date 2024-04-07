Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,992 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $39,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.85. 7,032,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,192,057. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.83 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average of $94.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.