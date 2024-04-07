PayPal USD (PYUSD) One Day Volume Tops $7.87 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $191.46 million and $7.87 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001437 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 191,618,734 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 191,618,734.42. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99899959 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $7,746,106.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

