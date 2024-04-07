Centrifuge (CFG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $56.12 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $56.12 million and $1.63 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 544,790,014 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 544,778,284 with 489,002,997 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.93106097 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,053,767.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.