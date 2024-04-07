holoride Price Reaches $0.0139 on Major Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $11.73 million and approximately $63,462.80 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, holoride has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.24 or 0.04858487 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00069656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00024844 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00016161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00015885 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00003942 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,485,714 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01439048 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $48,701.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.