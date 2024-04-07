holoride Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $11.73 million and $63,462.80 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.24 or 0.04858487 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00069656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00024844 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00016161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00015885 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00003942 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,485,714 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01439048 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $48,701.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

