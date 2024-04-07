Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $43,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.32. 1,931,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,269. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

