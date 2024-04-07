Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Read Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $9.51 on Friday, reaching $379.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,353. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $381.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.