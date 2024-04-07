Arlington Trust Co LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arlington Trust Co LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

UNP stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.37 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

