Arlington Trust Co LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.32. 3,387,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.16. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2043 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

