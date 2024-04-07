180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $717,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.15.

Netflix Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $19.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $636.18. 3,327,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $638.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $595.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

