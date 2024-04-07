Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $9.59 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345,935 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 913,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after acquiring an additional 563,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.17.

Republic Services stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.40. 712,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,404. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.82 and its 200 day moving average is $165.96. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.81 and a 52 week high of $192.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

