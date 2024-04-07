Sabal Trust CO Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.38. 9,629,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,120,798. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $217.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

