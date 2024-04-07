QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.53. 5,683,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,320,254. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.