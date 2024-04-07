Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,521,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,350,196. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DAL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

