Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Buys 937 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,090,060,000 after buying an additional 383,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $501,562,000 after buying an additional 201,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in General Motors by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $493,248,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.23. 11,176,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,024,286. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

