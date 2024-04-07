Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,101,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,242.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after purchasing an additional 385,073 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 427.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,925 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,369,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHI traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,334. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1936 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

