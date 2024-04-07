Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $438,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after buying an additional 6,707,884 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,238,000 after buying an additional 486,526 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after buying an additional 4,427,187 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,307,000 after buying an additional 2,096,717 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,793,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,481,000 after buying an additional 1,260,804 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.45. 4,528,914 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

