Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Senior Officer Sells C$408,099.51 in Stock

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CPG traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.97. 2,957,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,722. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$8.16 and a 52 week high of C$12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.3190476 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.71.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

